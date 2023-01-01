Ksar Lemsa

This 6th-century Byzantine fortress is remarkably well preserved, with most of all four of its corner towers still standing, complete with arrow slits and protected by 7m-high stone walls. It's especially beautiful in spring when wildflowers take over and the chirping of birds, from nests lodged into the cracks, echo around the interior. Located in what was once an important regional town, this fortress is now in the middle of nowhere, so you're almost guaranteed to have it to yourself.