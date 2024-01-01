Ksibah

This squat little fort, facing the kasbah, was modified by the Aghlabids in the 9th century, who added the attractive arched skifa (gate) and a courtyard with a set of cells – not for prisoners, but for silent study of the Quran. Also known as Fort Sidi Henni, it now has a pleasant cafe for people watching over the old port, and a rather dull aquarium.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Ichkeul National Park

    Ichkeul National Park

    16.08 MILES

    Lake Ichkeul has been a Unesco World Heritage site since 1980, but it's been managed as a hunting reserve at least as far back as the 13th century. The…

  • Spanish Fort

    Spanish Fort

    0.39 MILES

    Built from 1570 to 1573 by Ulj Ali, the military ruler of Algiers, and named for a military victory over the Spanish, this fortress overlooks the medina…

  • Utica

    Utica

    18.49 MILES

    Utica, the first Phoenician city in North Africa, was founded in about 1100 BC, 300 years before Carthage. Situated at the mouth of Oued (River) Medjerda,…

  • Remel Plage

    Remel Plage

    4.08 MILES

    Remel Plage, a long stretch of sand with a backdrop of pine groves, is a popular beach with locals, and it even has its own dramatically wrecked ship in…

  • Great Mosque

    Great Mosque

    0.16 MILES

    Built in 1652, this mosque has an octagonal, stone-built minaret decorated with blue-and-white tiling. Non-Muslims are not permitted to enter, though at…

  • Ichkeul Ecomusée

    Ichkeul Ecomusée

    14.01 MILES

    This small museum on a ridge with fine views has excellent presentations in French and Arabic on Lake Ichkeul, its wildlife, ecosystems and the history of…

  • Zaouia of Sidi Mokhtar

    Zaouia of Sidi Mokhtar

    0.15 MILES

    The richly decorated, lavishly tiled Zaouia of Sidi Mokhtar, is home to the Association de Sauvegarde de la Medina de Bizerte, the group responsible for…

  • Deconsecrated Cathedral

    Deconsecrated Cathedral

    0.5 MILES

    The deconsecrated French-built cathedral, a grey concrete modernist structure with vertical stripes of stained glass, is now a cultural centre.

