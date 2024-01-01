This squat little fort, facing the kasbah, was modified by the Aghlabids in the 9th century, who added the attractive arched skifa (gate) and a courtyard with a set of cells – not for prisoners, but for silent study of the Quran. Also known as Fort Sidi Henni, it now has a pleasant cafe for people watching over the old port, and a rather dull aquarium.
Ksibah
Bizerte
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
16.08 MILES
Lake Ichkeul has been a Unesco World Heritage site since 1980, but it's been managed as a hunting reserve at least as far back as the 13th century. The…
0.39 MILES
Built from 1570 to 1573 by Ulj Ali, the military ruler of Algiers, and named for a military victory over the Spanish, this fortress overlooks the medina…
18.49 MILES
Utica, the first Phoenician city in North Africa, was founded in about 1100 BC, 300 years before Carthage. Situated at the mouth of Oued (River) Medjerda,…
4.08 MILES
Remel Plage, a long stretch of sand with a backdrop of pine groves, is a popular beach with locals, and it even has its own dramatically wrecked ship in…
0.16 MILES
Built in 1652, this mosque has an octagonal, stone-built minaret decorated with blue-and-white tiling. Non-Muslims are not permitted to enter, though at…
14.01 MILES
This small museum on a ridge with fine views has excellent presentations in French and Arabic on Lake Ichkeul, its wildlife, ecosystems and the history of…
0.15 MILES
The richly decorated, lavishly tiled Zaouia of Sidi Mokhtar, is home to the Association de Sauvegarde de la Medina de Bizerte, the group responsible for…
0.5 MILES
The deconsecrated French-built cathedral, a grey concrete modernist structure with vertical stripes of stained glass, is now a cultural centre.
