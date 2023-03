A flat-topped mountain looming behind Port of Refuge, 131m Mt Talau (Mo’unga Talau) is protected as part of Mt Talau National Park. To check it out, from the centre of Neiafu truck west along Tapueluefu Rd for around 2km, where the road narrows into a bush track to the summit. Keep an eye out for flying foxes, the Tongan whistler and the fokai (banded lizard) en route.