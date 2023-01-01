‘Ene’io Botanical Garden

Developed by Tonga's former Minister of Agriculture, these gardens are brimming with botany (550 different plant varieties!). Access is via guided tour: book yourself onto a short garden walk (T$35), a three-hour birdwatching and hiking tour (T$85) or a full-day cultural tour (T$180). The cafe–gift shop sells everything from handicrafts to organic taro chips. ‘Ene’io Beach is on the main island's eastern fringe – transport by arrangement. Bookings essential.