Fleuve de Maroni

Explore the Amerindian and Maroon cultures that inhabit the shores of this great river. You'll usually also visit the island of an old leper colony (mentioned in Papillon) and take a jungle stroll. The Office du Tourisme will know which of the several local river-tour companies have scheduled trips and can direct you to guides who speak English. Longer trips usually involve a night or more in a hammock in a traditional Amerindian hut and a taste of local cuisine.