The Camp de la Relégation, aka St Jean, is another abandoned prison camp 17km from St Laurent. It's accessed via two-hour tours offered by various operators, all of which can be booked through the Office du Tourisme, but which only run on weekends. These buildings were once home to 'the crowbars' – repeat light offenders who were given more freedom. As such, the atmosphere here isn't as creepy as at other camps, but visiting is still a fascinating and atmospheric experience.