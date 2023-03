This modest local museum occupies one room above the old post office. There are displays on the history of piracy and wrecking/salvaging in the islands, a scattering of nautical artifacts, an angling hall of fame (one monster marlin pictured weighed over 500 pounds!) and photos of Bimini from the late 19th century up through the filming of the last scenes of Silence of the Lambs in the 1990s.