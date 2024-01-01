Uncle Charlie’s Blue Hole

Out Islands

LoginSave

A few kilometers south of Nicholls Town, this unfathomed blue hole, hidden in the pine forest, was made famous by Jacques Cousteau when he explored it in the 1960s. Today, local kids use a dangling rope swing to splash their way into the hole’s black waters. To get here, follow the signs from Queen’s Hwy and drive down a short dirt road.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Blue hole on Andros Island, Bahamas.

    Blue Holes National Park

    27.46 MILES

    The limestone rock of the Bahamas is pock-marked by blue holes–deep vertical 'caves' created by the collapse of limestone sinkholes. Over the centuries,…

  • Morgan’s Bluff

    Morgan’s Bluff

    4.62 MILES

    Morgan’s Bluff is a few kilometers north of Nicholls Town. There’s a nice beach west of the bluff, and an eerie, shipwreck-filled harbor. If you believe…

View more attractions

Nearby Out Islands attractions

1. Morgan’s Bluff

4.62 MILES

Morgan’s Bluff is a few kilometers north of Nicholls Town. There’s a nice beach west of the bluff, and an eerie, shipwreck-filled harbor. If you believe…

2. Blue Holes National Park

27.46 MILES

The limestone rock of the Bahamas is pock-marked by blue holes–deep vertical 'caves' created by the collapse of limestone sinkholes. Over the centuries,…