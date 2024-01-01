A few kilometers south of Nicholls Town, this unfathomed blue hole, hidden in the pine forest, was made famous by Jacques Cousteau when he explored it in the 1960s. Today, local kids use a dangling rope swing to splash their way into the hole’s black waters. To get here, follow the signs from Queen’s Hwy and drive down a short dirt road.
Uncle Charlie’s Blue Hole
Out Islands
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
27.46 MILES
The limestone rock of the Bahamas is pock-marked by blue holes–deep vertical 'caves' created by the collapse of limestone sinkholes. Over the centuries,…
4.62 MILES
Morgan’s Bluff is a few kilometers north of Nicholls Town. There’s a nice beach west of the bluff, and an eerie, shipwreck-filled harbor. If you believe…
Nearby Out Islands attractions
4.62 MILES
Morgan’s Bluff is a few kilometers north of Nicholls Town. There’s a nice beach west of the bluff, and an eerie, shipwreck-filled harbor. If you believe…
27.46 MILES
The limestone rock of the Bahamas is pock-marked by blue holes–deep vertical 'caves' created by the collapse of limestone sinkholes. Over the centuries,…