Morgan’s Bluff is a few kilometers north of Nicholls Town. There’s a nice beach west of the bluff, and an eerie, shipwreck-filled harbor. If you believe local lore, Henry Morgan, the wily Welsh pirate, hid his treasure in a cave – Henry Morgan’s Cave – about 25m from the road (it’s well signed). Bring a flashlight.
4.62 MILES
A few kilometers south of Nicholls Town, this unfathomed blue hole, hidden in the pine forest, was made famous by Jacques Cousteau when he explored it in…
