Phra Mahathat Chedi Phakdi Praka

Topping Khao Thong Chai, the headland north of Ban Krut Beach, this beautiful and unusually wide, 50m-tall stupa was completed in 2005. The main room has modern murals painted in traditional Thai style showing local festivals and ceremonies from around Thailand, including the Phi Ta Khon festival in Loei and the Giant Swing in Bangkok. The floor above has stained-glass windows telling the Mahchanok Jataka story. Down below, there are beautiful coastal views forming alongside the 10m-tall seated Buddha statue.