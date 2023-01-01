Bang Saphan Yai is a sit-on-the-beach-all-day kind of place that still clings to that famous beach cliché: Thailand 30 years ago before pool villas and package tourists pushed out all the beach bums. Much of the lodging is right on the beach itself (called Hat Suan Luang) and hawkers are rare.

Islands off the coast, including Ko Thalu with its natural rock arch, offer good snorkelling and diving from March to October, with March and April being the best months. Although they're near Bang Saphan Yai, trips to these islands can also be arranged from Ban Krut.