Umphang 4-Day Trekking Expedition from Mae Sot

DAY ONE – Overland journey from Mae Sot to Umphang (Meals: L, D) 08:00am meet your guide and transport from your accommodation in Mae Sot. We will then drive the winding mountain road to reach the Umphang valley; a scenic 165 km scenic journey passing Karen and Hmong villages. Arrive in Umphang valley for lunch before we embark on a sturdy bamboo raft for a float down scenic Mae Klong River. After a few hours passing by the river scenery, we stop at a river camp where we will spend the night sleeping in tents. Relax as your guide prepares a delicious evening meal. DAY TWO – Jungle trek and waterfalls (Meals: B, L, D) Begin the day rubber rafting along the Mae Klong river, passing by a natural hot spring and Ti Lojor spray waterfall, an amazing sprinkle of water falling from a 100 meter tall cliff onto the Mae Khlong river. Breathtaking scenery is discovered during this peaceful and unique river descent. Disembark the rafts and continue the adventure with a 3-hour trek (mostly uphill) to reach the Thi Lo Su waterfall forestry park where we will spend the night at the park’s campsite under tents.Your guides will make sure everything is set up for you and cook you another excellent Thai dinner; you can just sit back and enjoy your surroundings! DAY THREE – Spectacular Thi Lo Su Waterfall and overnight in Karen village (Meals: B, L, D) Today is the day you will encounter Thailand’s largest and most impressive waterfall – Thi Lo Su! Spend the morning exploring this unique, multi-tiered waterfall with some idyllic swimming spots scattered within the falls. After experiencing one of Asia’s most impressive waterfalls, refuel with some lunch before continuing with a 3-hour hike through the forest to a traditional Karen village. Tonight you will sleep in a basic (yet comfortable) bamboo hut where you can get a taste of what life is like in a Karen village. (Sleeping bags, foam mats, and mosquito nets provided) DAY FOUR – Final trek through the jungle and return to Mae Sot (Meals: B, L) Enjoy breakfast prepared fresh by your guides and experience the morning lifestyle in a traditional Karen village. Then embark on the final hike of this expedition; approximately 3 hours up and over a hill to reach the Mokido river crossing. Our vehicle will be waiting ready to transfer you back to Umphang (approximately 30 minutes) where you will have lunch at a hillside guesthouse before beginning the long drive back to Mae Sot.