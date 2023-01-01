Surin National Museum

Displays at this well-executed museum focus on the province's Khmer ruins and Surin's three ethnic groups: Lao, Khmer and Suai, the region's renowned elephant herders. It's 4km south of town on Rte 214. Several sŏrng·tăa·ou (10B) pass it. The most frequent are the orange ones going to Prasat That which park in front of the fresh market (đà·làht sòt), west of the clock tower. Another is the pink one that passes in front of the bus station and then the clock tower.