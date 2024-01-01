It's not worth a special trip, but if you happen to be driving to Sikhoraphum you may as well take a 400m detour off Rte 226 for a peep at Prasat Muang Thi. The three remaining brick prang are in sad shape (one looks as though it's ready to topple), but they're so small they're kind of cute.
Prasat Muang Thi
Northeastern Thailand
