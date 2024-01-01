Prasat Muang Thi

Northeastern Thailand

It's not worth a special trip, but if you happen to be driving to Sikhoraphum you may as well take a 400m detour off Rte 226 for a peep at Prasat Muang Thi. The three remaining brick prang are in sad shape (one looks as though it's ready to topple), but they're so small they're kind of cute.

Nearby Northeastern Thailand attractions

1. Prasat Sikhoraphum

10.55 MILES

Built in the 12th century, Sikhoraphum features five brick prang (Hindi/Khmer-style stupas), two of which still hold their tops (these were later modified…

2. San Lak Meuang

10.9 MILES

Surin's gorgeous city pillar shrine, just west of Th Tanasarn, is a modern Khmer-style prang with copies of Phanom Rung's famous Narai Bandhomsindhu…

3. Surin National Museum

12.21 MILES

Displays at this well-executed museum focus on the province's Khmer ruins and Surin's three ethnic groups: Lao, Khmer and Suai, the region's renowned…

4. Chansoma

12.89 MILES

You may find the village of Ban Tha Sawang, 8km west of Surin along Rte 4026, a fascinating stop, even if you're not particularly turned on by weaving…

5. Queen Sirikit Sericulture Centre Surin

13.49 MILES

You can see the entire silk-making process, from larva to loom, at this research centre 4km west of town. The displays (with very limited English) can be…

6. Prasat Ban Phluang

24.42 MILES

The 11th-century Prasat Ban Phluang, 33km south of Surin, is just a solitary sandstone prang (Hindi/Khmer-style stupa) without its top, but the wonderful…