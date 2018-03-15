Welcome to Khao Sok National Park
Khao Sok’s vast terrain makes it one of the last viable habitats for large mammals. During rainy months you may spot bears, boars, gaurs, tapirs, gibbons, deer, marbled cats, wild elephants and perhaps even a tiger. And you'll find more than 300 bird species, 38 bat varieties and one of the world’s largest (and smelliest) flowers, the increasingly rare Rafflesia kerrii, which, in Thailand, grows only in Khao Sok.
Animal-spotting aside, the best time to visit is the December–April dry season. During the June–October monsoon, trails get slippery and leeches come out in force. The upside is that the waterfalls are in full flow.
The trip starts with an early pickup service from your hotel in Krabi, then you will be driven by car through Phang Nga province to the Ratchaprapha Dam. The drive is full of interesting sights such as rubber plantations, small villages and limestone hills.After arrival at Cheow Lan Pier, the adventure starts with a longtail boat cruise on Cheow Lan Lake. It is one of the most beautiful places on earth, with over 100 islands with towering limestone cliffs that give the emerald lake its fairy-tale scenery. Gibbons and hornbills are commonly seen in the old-growth jungle trees at the water's edge.Continue the trip with a hike through the lush green jungle of Khao Sok National Park. Switch to a bamboo raft which brings you to the Coral Cave with impressing stalactites and stalagmites.Continue to the floating bungalows, where a nutritious Thai lunch is served in the raft house restaurant on the lake. After the meal, you will have time for swimming, kayaking or just relaxing.Head back by boat to the pier from where the car driver will bring you on road to your hotel in Krabi.Itinerary: 7:45am - 8:30am: Hotel pickup in Krabi 8:30am - 10:30am: Drive by minivan to Cheow Lan Lake 10:30am - 12:30pm: Longtail boat cruise on Cheow Lan Lake 12:30pm - 1:30pm: Jungle hike to Coral Cave including bamboo rafting 1:30pm - 2:30pm: Lunch in the raft house restaurant 2:30pm - 3:30pm: Relax, swim and kayak at the raft house 3:30pm - 4pm: Cruise by boat back to the pier 4pm - 6pm: Drive back to Krabi 6pm - 6:30pm: Transfer to the hotel
This trip is designed for the more active explorers. You will trek deep in the jungle through rivers and waterfalls with help from an experienced local guide. As you tread lightly and quietly, you will be able to see a huge variety of wildlife. Pickup from your hotel will be around around 7:30-8am. On the way to Khao Sok, you will stop at a market, and experience Thai traditional culture and products. As your guide leads you to Khao Sok National park, you will enjoy a 2-3 hours trek in the jungle, admiring the wonder of the ancient rainforest. You will also be able to do some bamboo rafting along the river through the tropical rainforest, passing stunning limestone cliffs. You will stop at the river bank for some more trekking and cave exploration, before taking a short break for a cup of coffee served in a bamboo cup. Lunch will be provided in a nice restaurant in the jungle before heading to an amazing view point of all Khao Sok. You will return to the hotel at around 4:30pm.
Sawasdee! Meet our Guide at your hotel in Surat Thani for a day adventure at Khao Sok National Park.Arriving at Khao Sok National Park, the area is home to wildlife animals like elephants, leopard, serow, langurs, tigers and bear. Rare flowers can also be found here, but what most visitors are looking forward to see is the Bua Phut or Rafflesia kerri meyer, a flower which can only be found here and is claimed as the largest flower in the world with its diameter reaching up to 80 centimeters when in full bloom during October and December. Note that a 5-8 hour walk is required to see such flower. The main attractions in the park include waterfalls are accessible by foot.Then return to your hotel in Surat Thani.
Day 1: Khaosok Arrival Khao Sok National Park is one of the oldest rainforests in the world and home to the man-made Cheow Lan Lake. It is conveniently located in Southern Thailand, between the two coasts. In the late afternoon your experience to meet & greet with a majestic elephant to feed and bath it. with kids and their parents will relaxing at the first night in a eco-lodge bungalow with view over surrounding jungle Day 2: Full day the Cheow Lan Lake and OvernightWake up to the sound of birds singing and gibbons calling from the treetops. Have breakfast in the early morning as the mist slowly lifts itself from the mountains. You will spend the coming day and night at Cheow Lan Lake – without a doubt one of the most strikingly beautiful places in Thailand! With over 100 little islets and towering limestone cliffs, a full day lake tour gives you not only the opportunity to marvel at the magnificent ‘fairy-tale’ like scenery, but also to spot wild life in their natural habitat. Around noon, you will arrive at the comfort floating house on Cheow Lan Lake and it's the sound of water splashing as you jump into the clear water of Cheow Lan LakeDay 3: Departure from Khao Sok National Park to your onwards destinationIn the morning board a long tail boat for mist wildlife safari. Khao Sok National Park is all about beauty and magic moments, dense green jungle and raft house living on the lake. It’s for kids and their parents. It’s for you who want to experience wildlife up close, feel the nature and escape the crowds, yet, who want’s to stay in comfort while doing it. It’s for you who want a taste of Thailand beyond the ordinary.Back at the raft house, enjoy a traditional Thai breakfast and a bit of free time to swim and relax. Around noon , check out of the floating and transfer by long tail boat to the pier for your next destination.
Day 1: Arrive in Khao Sok National Park. Bike ride the back roads, pass through local villages Meals: Dinner Accommodation: Anurak Community Lodge in double or twin room bungalows with own bathroom Day 2: Sail deep into the Cheow Lan Lake. Stay on a raft hours, swim in the clear lake water, hike the jungle and enjoy the quiet life on the lake Meals: Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner Accommodation: Khiri Thara Rafthouse in double or twin room bungalows with own bathroom and fan Day 3: Do a misty morning safari to spot wildlife and spend the morning at the Cheow Lan Lake. Departure from Khao Sok National Park to your onwards destination Meals: Breakfast & Lunch **Please note** Transportation from/to Surat Thani train station/airport or Khao Lak is included. Other destinations are possible for an extra fee. Please let us know your start/end location and desired pick-up/drop-off time upon booking. The Khao Sok Adventure is done in cooperation with local community operators, and their English may not always be perfect. The tour lets you explore Thailand's oldest rainforest, and while the above is a general outline of the activities, the actual program is dependent on the local community, the weather/season and the group's general willingness and fitness level. As such, the tour itinerary may change without prior notice where the tours/sights may be substituted, and/or the sequence may be changed. We do not hold any liability in this regard, and we encourage you to meet the local life in the rainforest with an open mind. The experience will be extraordinary regardless. It is not possible to bring large suitcases to the raft house. In case you are travelling with a large suitcase, our local staff will store them and return them to you at the pier upon your departure from the raft house.
06.00 Pick up from your hotel by minibus, sightseeing along the way; 07.30 Visit to the Temple "The Black Monk" (Wax Museum); 08.20 Stop at the monkey cave, visiting Suwanna Khuha temple, observing stalactites and bats; 09.30 Visiting the Majestic Bang Riang temple, the Buddhist cultural sanctuary; 11.30 Arrival at the pier of Lake Cheo Lan; 12.10 Lunch in the heart of Khao Sok National Park at the lake Cheolan , Traditional Thai style lunch; 14.10 Departure from the pier Cheo Lan; 14.20 Stop at the Cheow Lan view point; 15.20 Visiting the elephant village, an exciting elephant trekking through the rainforest; 16.20 Enjoying hot natural mineral springs bathing, a set of positive moments for your health; 17.00 Departure back to the hotel;