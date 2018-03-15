3 Day Khao Sok Family Adventure

Day 1: Khaosok Arrival Khao Sok National Park is one of the oldest rainforests in the world and home to the man-made Cheow Lan Lake. It is conveniently located in Southern Thailand, between the two coasts. In the late afternoon your experience to meet & greet with a majestic elephant to feed and bath it. with kids and their parents will relaxing at the first night in a eco-lodge bungalow with view over surrounding jungle Day 2: Full day the Cheow Lan Lake and OvernightWake up to the sound of birds singing and gibbons calling from the treetops. Have breakfast in the early morning as the mist slowly lifts itself from the mountains. You will spend the coming day and night at Cheow Lan Lake – without a doubt one of the most strikingly beautiful places in Thailand! With over 100 little islets and towering limestone cliffs, a full day lake tour gives you not only the opportunity to marvel at the magnificent ‘fairy-tale’ like scenery, but also to spot wild life in their natural habitat. Around noon, you will arrive at the comfort floating house on Cheow Lan Lake and it's the sound of water splashing as you jump into the clear water of Cheow Lan LakeDay 3: Departure from Khao Sok National Park to your onwards destinationIn the morning board a long tail boat for mist wildlife safari. Khao Sok National Park is all about beauty and magic moments, dense green jungle and raft house living on the lake. It’s for kids and their parents. It’s for you who want to experience wildlife up close, feel the nature and escape the crowds, yet, who want’s to stay in comfort while doing it. It’s for you who want a taste of Thailand beyond the ordinary.Back at the raft house, enjoy a traditional Thai breakfast and a bit of free time to swim and relax. Around noon , check out of the floating and transfer by long tail boat to the pier for your next destination.