Phu Chang Noi

Chiang Khan

It's not nearly as tall as Phu Tok, but the view of the Mekong and mountains from here is still impressive, and it's a good sunset-watching spot. A road goes all the way to the top. Head south from Chiang Khan on Rte 201 and then aim for the giant Buddha statue.

  • Phu Bo Bit Forest Park

    Phu Bo Bit Forest Park

    28.3 MILES

    If you want to harden up your legs for Loei's national parks, Phu Bo Bit gives you about 1400 steep steps to practise on, and rewards your effort with…

  • Wat Si Khun Mueang

    Wat Si Khun Mueang

    0.86 MILES

    The bóht (ordination hall) at Wat Si Khun Mueang, which probably dates to the Rama III era, is mostly Lao-style (in particular, note the sweeping roof),…

  • Phu Thok

    Phu Thok

    2.8 MILES

    In the cool season, people head from Chiang Khan to nearby Phu Thok mountain for sunrise and 'sea of fog' views. If you don't have your own vehicle, ask…

  • Kaeng Khut Khu

    Kaeng Khut Khu

    3.94 MILES

    With the mountains making an attractive backdrop, this famous bend in the Mekong, and its small set of rapids, is a popular stop for visitors. You can…

  • Museum of Art & Culture Loei

    Museum of Art & Culture Loei

    24.09 MILES

    This little museum, also known as 'Maloei Museum', is 5km north of town at Rajabhat University. The first gallery has an animatronic dinosaur (fossilised…

  • Wat Tha Khok

    Wat Tha Khok

    1.31 MILES

    Wat Tha Khok was founded in 1852 and contains an elaborate but slightly gaudy bóht from the 1960s. Check out the ceiling inside and the angels emerging…

  • Wat Sisavang

    Wat Sisavang

    27.86 MILES

    Wat Sisavang sports some older monks' quarters as well as a gaudily ornate new bell tower and gateway.

