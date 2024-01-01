It's not nearly as tall as Phu Tok, but the view of the Mekong and mountains from here is still impressive, and it's a good sunset-watching spot. A road goes all the way to the top. Head south from Chiang Khan on Rte 201 and then aim for the giant Buddha statue.
Phu Chang Noi
Chiang Khan
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
28.3 MILES
If you want to harden up your legs for Loei's national parks, Phu Bo Bit gives you about 1400 steep steps to practise on, and rewards your effort with…
0.86 MILES
The bóht (ordination hall) at Wat Si Khun Mueang, which probably dates to the Rama III era, is mostly Lao-style (in particular, note the sweeping roof),…
2.8 MILES
In the cool season, people head from Chiang Khan to nearby Phu Thok mountain for sunrise and 'sea of fog' views. If you don't have your own vehicle, ask…
Chiang Khan Vernacular House Learning Centre
1.25 MILES
This modest but fascinating set-up showcases informative displays (in English as well as Thai) that discuss the different kinds of traditional wooden…
3.94 MILES
With the mountains making an attractive backdrop, this famous bend in the Mekong, and its small set of rapids, is a popular stop for visitors. You can…
24.09 MILES
This little museum, also known as 'Maloei Museum', is 5km north of town at Rajabhat University. The first gallery has an animatronic dinosaur (fossilised…
1.31 MILES
Wat Tha Khok was founded in 1852 and contains an elaborate but slightly gaudy bóht from the 1960s. Check out the ceiling inside and the angels emerging…
27.86 MILES
Wat Sisavang sports some older monks' quarters as well as a gaudily ornate new bell tower and gateway.
27.68 MILES
The 'City Pillar' shrine is thoroughly ordinary, but it sits on the edge of Kut Pong lake and park, so it's a great place to begin an evening walk. Also…