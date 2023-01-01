Kaeng Khut Khu

With the mountains making an attractive backdrop, this famous bend in the Mekong, and its small set of rapids, is a popular stop for visitors. You can also take shared boat trips around here (100B per person). It's 5km downstream from town; túk-túk drivers charge 100B per person there and back.

The surrounding park has a bevy of vendors selling má·prów gâew coconut candy, a local speciality. (It's sold in town too.) This is also a good place to try gûng-paa (crispy fried shrimp), which looks a little like frisbees, and gûng đên (dancing shrimp), little bowls of live shrimp.