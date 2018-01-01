3-Day Chiang Mai Discovery Tour

Take your family on this cycling discovery of old city Chiang Mai and the surrounding countryside. Touring by bicycle offers unique hands-on experiences to immerse you and your kids into the culture and history of Chiang Mai. Every member of the family from Grandpa on down to the youngest kid will come away with great insights into how Thai people once lived and live today in the city of Chiang Mai. Begin on day 1 with an easy bike tour of the Old City of Chiang Mai, discovering the historical sites and temples of Chiang Mai, and interacting with friendly locals. On day 2 pedal rural lanes and backroads as you cycle past beautiful rice fields, charming local villages, and along the rolling hills of the Lanna countryside. The finale of this family excursion is a thrilling day in the forest tree top flying on a zipline. This bike adventure is a wonderful opportunity for your family to take in all the highlights of northern Thailand while also getting behind the scenes and experiencing local life. Itinerary Day 1 | City Tour of Chiang Mai | 15km cycling | Meals: LD Your local, English-speaking tour guide will meet you at your hotel this morning with your bicycles. Cycling from your hotel to the heart of Chiang Mai to visit the Chiang Mai Cultural Center. Here you’ll get an introduction to the history and design of the city which was the capital of the former Lanna Kingdom. From here pedaling your bikes through Chiang Mai’s back streets, ride along the famous moat circling Chiang Mai’s old city, and cycle to colorful markets and famous temples. The last stop today is to visit the temple of the silversmiths, Wat Srisupan Day 3 | Cycle to Lamphun | 53km cycling | Meals: LD Today’s pedaling takes us first to Wat U Mong, an ancient forest meditation temple. We continue meandering around the outskirts of the city cycling through the Botanical Gardens. As we make our way to the town of Lamphun, we will bike to the Bee Keeper Training Center where we’ll learn all about bees and the techniques of beekeeping. We’ll bike through a handicraft village called Ban Tawai to do a bit of shopping for one-of-a-kind souvenirs. In Lamphun, we’ll travel along the canals and finishing our bike tour at the old train station. Your guide and driver will drop you off at your hotel in Chiang Mai in the late afternoon. Day 4 | Flight of the Gibbon | Meals: BL To conclude the action-packed bike tour, the FLight of the Gibbon team will meet you at your hotel and drive you up the mountain to Mae Kampong village, for a morning of thrilling ziplining through the forest canopy. After lunch we will return to Chiang Mai, forever holding onto this incredible experience of exploring the environs of Chiang Mai.