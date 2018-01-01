Welcome to Lamphun
There’s not much fanfare regarding Lamphun's (ลำพูน) status as one of Thailand’s oldest cities. The old fortress wall and ancient temples are surviving examples of the city’s former life as the northernmost outpost of the ancient Mon Dvaravati kingdom, then known as Hariphunchai (AD 750–1281). During part of this period, the area was ruled by Chama Thewi, a Mon queen who has earned legendary status among Thailand’s constellation of historic rulers.
The 26km voyage along a former highway between Chiang Mai and Lamphun is one of the city’s primary attractions. It’s a beautiful country road, stretches of which are canopied by tall dipterocarp trees.
Lamphun Day Trip by Train from Chiang Mai
Lamphun, among the oldest cities in Thailand, was called Hariphunchai before it was besieged in the 13th century by a Thai kingdom.Your private guide will greet you at your hotel at 8:30am and transfer you to the Chiang Mai railway station for a local train departing at 9:30am. Enjoy the scenic 30-minute ride before arriving in Lamphun, where a private driver awaits. The first stop on your private sightseeing tour is Wat Phra Yuen, one of oldest temples in northern Thailand. Here, you’ll find four tall Buddha images standing within a chedi (stupa) amid the palm trees. Your guide will point out Ku Chang, a chedi containing the relic of the war elephant of Chama Thewi, the first queen of Hariphunchai. Climb the old city wall before continuing to Wat Phra That Hariphunchai, the most venerated temple in Lamphun. Dating back to the Mon kingdom, the temple was built on the site of Queen Chama Thewi's palace in the 11th or 12th century.Walk with your guide to a nearby market where you’ll find many locally made and marketed OTOP (One Tambon One Product) items for sale. Learn about this unique entrepreneurial program, which improves the quality of local products from village communities in each tambon (subdistrict). Enjoy a steaming bowl of khao soi, a Thai noodle dish that contains pickled cabbage, shallots, lime, ground chilies and meat in a curry sauce with coconut milk—delicious! After lunch, visit a museum with exquisite Tai Yong textiles on display. Your guide will share historical and cultural information about Lamphun’s inhabitants, most of whom descend from the Tai Yong, an ethnic group from northern Burma (Myanmar). Then continue to the local fresh food market of Lamphun for a snack of local specialties and a chat with the vendors.Leaving the market, you’ll have the opportunity to burn some incense and candles at the statue of Queen Chama Thewi before making your way to Wat Chama Thewi (Wat Kukut), one of the oldest religious structures in Lamphun. Once you spot multiple standing Buddhas peeking from the niches of the temple’s tall chedi, hop back in your private vehicle for the scenic drive back to Chiang Mai.Your driver follows the railway line to Ban Umong for a final stop at a shop, where you’ll enjoy a tasting of the famous longan wine, made from the longan or lam yai—the area’s prolific fruit, similar to lychee. Visit a longan-processing factory and a longan plantation before returning to Chiang Mai, following the scenic Ping River back. If time allows, make a final brief stop at a lively local market along the way before drop-off at your hotel.
Private Day-Trip to Lamphun and Lampang Province from Chiang Mai
Our professional driver will collect you from your hotel lobby in Chiang Mai city area around 8am by an air-conditioned private vehicle and head to Lampang Province.Upon arrival, you'll visit Wat Phra That Lampang Luang temple located around 11miles (18km) south of Lampang , it is one of the oldest Lanna-style temple here. The temple houses many beautiful buildings and statues and it’s also houses a Museum of War with a lot of ancient artifacts. We will wandering through the lovely grounds and absorbing the history and culture of beautiful architecture. Please note that you are required to take off your footwear when entering the temple ground.We will then proceed to Lampang city area for sightseeing and walking street market. You will see horses anywhere in the town area and some tourists will take a horse-drawn carriage wonder around the city center.Next, you will stop a ceramic factory in town as Lampang is a noted center for the production of blue and white pottery. It is one of the foremost ceramic manufacturers in Thailand. There are some lovely ceramic on sale and the price is very reasonable. After lunch, we will visit Wat Prathat Hariphunchai, a magnificent complex of temples in Lamphun. You may walk around to visit each building inside the temple there and have many things that worth to see especially the golden pagoda in the middle. You are require to take off your shoes to the main stupa. This whole area is very neat and clean, so you can just walk around the temple comfortably.Our driver will transfer you back to your hotel safely after the tour around 8pm.
Wat Prathat Lampang Laung Local Market Wat Prathat Haripunchai Wat Chama Thewe
Start the tour at 8 am and pick up from you hotel in the city then drive to the south of Chiang Mai about 1 hour we will arrive at Wat Prathat Lampang Laung the important and famous temple in Lampang Province.On the way to Lamphun we will visit the Local Market where you can see alot of producct from the local people and something which it's hard to find at the market in the city.Lunch at the local restaurant on the way to Lamphun Province.Visit Wat Prathat Haripunchai the famous temple for this province and also visit another important temple on the way back to Chiang Mai this temple name's name Wat Chama Thewe.
Chaesorn National Park trekking to the summit of Doi Mon La
Your guide will meet you at the hotel at 0730. It’s a beautiful drive to Mae Orn. We will continue to Mae Kampong. Upon arrival in Mae Kampong we will be met by our local community guide. The total trek from Mae Kampong to Doi Mon Lan and back will take about 6 to 7 hours. We will start our trek at the Mae Kampong waterfall, only a short walk from the village. We walk up along the waterfall. Enjoy the cascades. From the top of the waterfall we continue through forest and coffee plantations until we reach the office of the Chaesorn National Park. We are here already at about 1500 m elevation. We continue into the forest to the two summits of Doi Mon Lan. The area around the summit is covered with pine trees and dipterocarp trees. It’s beautiful mossy forest. First we reach the lower summit and then the higher summit. From both the views over Chiang Mai, Lampang and Lamphun provinces are magnificent. We will have lunch here. Via a different trail we descend the mountain through forest and open areas until we arrive back in Maekampong. If there is time we can explore the village and meet some of the villagers. Most of them are engaged in growing bai miang, a kind of plant that can be processed into tea. Apart from bai miang, they also grow coffee and aromatic mushrooms. Other villagers are making handicrafts such as decorated pillows filled with tealeaves, rattan baskets and bamboo furniture. Late in the afternoon we return to Chiang Mai. Drop off at the hotel.
3-Day Chiang Mai Discovery Tour
Take your family on this cycling discovery of old city Chiang Mai and the surrounding countryside. Touring by bicycle offers unique hands-on experiences to immerse you and your kids into the culture and history of Chiang Mai. Every member of the family from Grandpa on down to the youngest kid will come away with great insights into how Thai people once lived and live today in the city of Chiang Mai. Begin on day 1 with an easy bike tour of the Old City of Chiang Mai, discovering the historical sites and temples of Chiang Mai, and interacting with friendly locals. On day 2 pedal rural lanes and backroads as you cycle past beautiful rice fields, charming local villages, and along the rolling hills of the Lanna countryside. The finale of this family excursion is a thrilling day in the forest tree top flying on a zipline. This bike adventure is a wonderful opportunity for your family to take in all the highlights of northern Thailand while also getting behind the scenes and experiencing local life. Itinerary Day 1 | City Tour of Chiang Mai | 15km cycling | Meals: LD Your local, English-speaking tour guide will meet you at your hotel this morning with your bicycles. Cycling from your hotel to the heart of Chiang Mai to visit the Chiang Mai Cultural Center. Here you’ll get an introduction to the history and design of the city which was the capital of the former Lanna Kingdom. From here pedaling your bikes through Chiang Mai’s back streets, ride along the famous moat circling Chiang Mai’s old city, and cycle to colorful markets and famous temples. The last stop today is to visit the temple of the silversmiths, Wat Srisupan Day 3 | Cycle to Lamphun | 53km cycling | Meals: LD Today’s pedaling takes us first to Wat U Mong, an ancient forest meditation temple. We continue meandering around the outskirts of the city cycling through the Botanical Gardens. As we make our way to the town of Lamphun, we will bike to the Bee Keeper Training Center where we’ll learn all about bees and the techniques of beekeeping. We’ll bike through a handicraft village called Ban Tawai to do a bit of shopping for one-of-a-kind souvenirs. In Lamphun, we’ll travel along the canals and finishing our bike tour at the old train station. Your guide and driver will drop you off at your hotel in Chiang Mai in the late afternoon. Day 4 | Flight of the Gibbon | Meals: BL To conclude the action-packed bike tour, the FLight of the Gibbon team will meet you at your hotel and drive you up the mountain to Mae Kampong village, for a morning of thrilling ziplining through the forest canopy. After lunch we will return to Chiang Mai, forever holding onto this incredible experience of exploring the environs of Chiang Mai.
Northern Thai Culinary Immersion: Private Full-Day Tour including Market Visit and Village Cooking Lesson with a Local Cook
Your day begins at 9:00am with a pick you up at your hotel in Chiang Mai. You will then drive about an hour to NId's home village in Lamphun. On the way you'll stop at Ton Payom, a local market, to learn about the regional produce and then continue to Nid's mother's home to begin cooking. In a hands-on cooking lesson you will learn to make several dishes alongside Nid and her mother. Be prepared to chop, mince and pound as you create a beautiful Northern Thai meal. Your meal might include steamed fish in banana leaf, Nid’s special fried chicken, laap pla duk (grilled catfish salad), and banana flower curry. Experience a delicious side of Thai cuisine you’ve never seen - or tasted - before.After lunch you'll explore the countryside and have the option to visit a beautiful nearby temple that sits atop a hill with incredible views overlooking the Lamphun valley. Nid will drive you back to your hotel in the afternoon, arrive back at about 4:00pm.