About 6km to the west of Khun Yuam, the atmospheric Wat To Phae sits alongside a rural stream and boasts a Mon-style chedi (stupa) and an immaculate Burmese-style wí·hăhn (sanctuary). Inside the main wooden building there's an exquisite 150-year-old kalaga (embroidered and sequined tapestry) from Myanmar. It's kept behind curtains but you can open them.