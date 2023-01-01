At the northern end of town is the Thai-Japan Friendship Memorial Hall, which details Khun Yuam's role as a Japanese base during WWII. It's an impressive museum for such a small town. After watching a brief film (with English subtitles) on the history of Khun Yuam, you’ll find displays and artefacts on the Japanese presence in Khun Yuam, as well as local history and culture.

Some of the Japanese soldiers stayed in Khun Yuam and married local women; the last Japanese soldier who settled in the area died in 2000.