Sangkhlaburi Cultural Center

This little cultural centre mostly works to promote appreciation of Karen, Mon and Thai culture to local children, but visitors are welcomed inside to admire the privately owned collection of drums, rá·nâht èhk (bamboo-keyed xylophones), baskets and old-style farmers' rain hats. There's no English spoken or displayed on the walls, but the friendly owner will try to mime objects' uses.

To find it, walk to the east side of the town center and head south past the school. There are no regular hours, but someone is usually around in the morning.