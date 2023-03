This striking stupa on a little peninsula on the Mon (south) side of the lake stands 59m high and is constructed in the style of the Mahabodhi stupa in Bodhgaya, India. Its gold-painted, art deco-like surface is full of niches holding little Buddha images. Two relics of the Buddha's right thumb are enshrined within.

Two mighty Mon-style sĭng (mythical lions) statues flank the entrance. Around it is an unusual bell tower and a souvenir market.