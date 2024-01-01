Despite its name (lek means 'small') this waterfall is actually a little bigger than it's companion Sai Yok Yai (yai means 'large') on the other side of the suspension bridge, but it got the diminutive name because less water flows here. There's an easy to reach viewpoint on the other side of the river.
Nam Tok Sai Yok Lek
Kanchanaburi Province
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
19.97 MILES
Splashing in emerald-green pools under Erawan Falls is the highlight of this very popular 550-sq-km park. Seven tiers of waterfall tumble through the…
Hellfire Pass Interpretive Centre
8.8 MILES
The infamous cutting known as Hellfire Pass was the largest along the length of the Thailand–Burma Railway, and the most deadly for the people forced to…
16.73 MILES
Visitors to Erawan National Park often find themselves wondering what the waterfall would be like without the hordes. The answer is Namtok Huay Mae Khamin.
0.17 MILES
Caves, waterfalls and forest trails draw walkers to Sai Yok National Park (958 sq km), which never gets too crowded. The main sights are easily reached…
15.55 MILES
This is one of our favourite caves in Thailand. Five hundred and ninety two steep steps and a tight squeeze take you into a stadium-sized chamber full of…
12.68 MILES
Walking along the dimly lit 280m trail through Lawa Cave you'll pass several large chambers with imposing stalactites, stalagmites and other odd rock…
2.96 MILES
Beautiful Tham Daowadung is rich with rock formations, and bats, crickets and snakes inhabit its eight chambers. There are lights but not stairs; the…
0.18 MILES
Though just 8m tall, this is an impressive, beautiful waterfall that runs out of the forest to a short, graceful drop into Mae Nam Khwae Noi. It can be…
Nearby Kanchanaburi Province attractions
0.17 MILES
Caves, waterfalls and forest trails draw walkers to Sai Yok National Park (958 sq km), which never gets too crowded. The main sights are easily reached…
0.18 MILES
Though just 8m tall, this is an impressive, beautiful waterfall that runs out of the forest to a short, graceful drop into Mae Nam Khwae Noi. It can be…
2.96 MILES
Beautiful Tham Daowadung is rich with rock formations, and bats, crickets and snakes inhabit its eight chambers. There are lights but not stairs; the…
4. Hellfire Pass Interpretive Centre
8.8 MILES
The infamous cutting known as Hellfire Pass was the largest along the length of the Thailand–Burma Railway, and the most deadly for the people forced to…
12.68 MILES
Walking along the dimly lit 280m trail through Lawa Cave you'll pass several large chambers with imposing stalactites, stalagmites and other odd rock…
15.55 MILES
This is one of our favourite caves in Thailand. Five hundred and ninety two steep steps and a tight squeeze take you into a stadium-sized chamber full of…
7. Sri Nakarin Dam National Park
16.73 MILES
Visitors to Erawan National Park often find themselves wondering what the waterfall would be like without the hordes. The answer is Namtok Huay Mae Khamin.
19.25 MILES
This lovely waterfall, also known as Nam Tok Khao Pang, is a very popular place for Thais, who flock here at the weekends to have a swim and roll out…