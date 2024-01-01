Nam Tok Sai Yok Lek

Kanchanaburi Province

Despite its name (lek means 'small') this waterfall is actually a little bigger than it's companion Sai Yok Yai (yai means 'large') on the other side of the suspension bridge, but it got the diminutive name because less water flows here. There's an easy to reach viewpoint on the other side of the river.

  • Erawan Waterfall in Kanchanaburi, Thailand

    Erawan National Park

    19.97 MILES

    Splashing in emerald-green pools under Erawan Falls is the highlight of this very popular 550-sq-km park. Seven tiers of waterfall tumble through the…

  • Hellfire Pass Interpretive Centre

    Hellfire Pass Interpretive Centre

    8.8 MILES

    The infamous cutting known as Hellfire Pass was the largest along the length of the Thailand–Burma Railway, and the most deadly for the people forced to…

  • Sri Nakarin Dam National Park

    Sri Nakarin Dam National Park

    16.73 MILES

    Visitors to Erawan National Park often find themselves wondering what the waterfall would be like without the hordes. The answer is Namtok Huay Mae Khamin.

  • Sai Yok National Park

    Sai Yok National Park

    0.17 MILES

    Caves, waterfalls and forest trails draw walkers to Sai Yok National Park (958 sq km), which never gets too crowded. The main sights are easily reached…

  • Tham Phra That

    Tham Phra That

    15.55 MILES

    This is one of our favourite caves in Thailand. Five hundred and ninety two steep steps and a tight squeeze take you into a stadium-sized chamber full of…

  • Tham Lawa

    Tham Lawa

    12.68 MILES

    Walking along the dimly lit 280m trail through Lawa Cave you'll pass several large chambers with imposing stalactites, stalagmites and other odd rock…

  • Tham Daowadung

    Tham Daowadung

    2.96 MILES

    Beautiful Tham Daowadung is rich with rock formations, and bats, crickets and snakes inhabit its eight chambers. There are lights but not stairs; the…

  • Nam Tok Sai Yok Yai

    Nam Tok Sai Yok Yai

    0.18 MILES

    Though just 8m tall, this is an impressive, beautiful waterfall that runs out of the forest to a short, graceful drop into Mae Nam Khwae Noi. It can be…

