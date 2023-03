Across the Mae Nam Ping are the ruins of Wat Phra Borommathat, located in an area that was settled long before Kamphaeng Phet’s heyday, although visible remains are post-classical Sukhothai. The compound has a few small chedi (stupas) and one larger chedi of the late Sukhothai period, which is now crowned with a Burmese-style umbrella added early in the 20th century.