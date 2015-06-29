Bangkok to Chiang Mai Transfer by Tourist Coach with VIP Seats

Travel from Bangkok to the northern Thai city of Chiang Mai with a pre-booked ticket on a comfortable VIP bus with reclining seats. This easy, fast, and safe journey can be booked up to 14 hours before scheduled departure. In Kamphaeng Phet, around halfway to Chiang Mai, you will make a short stop to eat and drink and to get refreshed. Take advantage of a convenient meeting point directly at Khao San Road in the touristic center of Bangkok at least 40 minutes before scheduled departure. Ride by Thai Sriram VIP coach with 36 reclining seats to Chiang Mai including toilet on board the overnight bus. Arrive in the early morning in the old town of Chiang Mai from where you can get a free hotel transfer within the old town by the red pick-up car. Sit back and relax in air-conditioned comfort, enjoying views of Thailand's beautiful landscapes on each leg of the journey. This travel option will add an extra smile to your adventure in the Land of Smiles.