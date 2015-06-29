Welcome to Kamphaeng Phet

Located halfway between Bangkok and Chiang Mai, Kamphaeng Phet (กำแพงเพชร) translates as ‘Diamond Wall’, a reference to the apparent strength of this formerly walled city’s protective barrier. This level of security was necessary, as the city helped to protect the Sukhothai and, later, Ayuthaya kingdoms against attacks from Burma or Lanna. Parts of the wall can still be seen today, as well as impressive ruins of several religious structures. The modern city stretches along a shallow section of Mae Nam Ping and is one of Thailand’s more pleasant provincial capitals.

Top experiences in Kamphaeng Phet

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Recent articles

Travel guides

Starting at $38.99

Image for

Kamphaeng Phet activities

$28.67 Transfers & Ground Transport

Chiang Mai to Bangkok by Tourist VIP Bus with Drop-Off at Khao San Road

Take the worry out of your transfer from Chiang Mai in the north of Thailand to Bangkok with a VIP bus ticket across central Thailand. The easy, fast and safe journey can be booked up to 12 hours before departure. In Kamphaeng Phet, around halfway to Chiang Mai, you will make a short stop to eat and drink something, and to get refreshed. Take advantage of a convenient meeting point at Sunny Hostel in Chiang Mai Old Town, which is conveniently located in the old town of Chiang Mai, at least 40-minutes before scheduled departure. Ride by VIP coach with 36 reclining seats to Bangkok including toilet on board the overnight bus. Arrive in the early morning at Khao San Road from where you can easily walk to your hotel or grab a taxi.Sit back and relax in air-conditioned comfort, enjoying views of Thailand's beautiful landscapes on each leg of the journey.
$28.67 Transfers & Ground Transport

Bangkok to Chiang Mai Transfer by Tourist Coach with VIP Seats

Travel from Bangkok to the northern Thai city of Chiang Mai with a pre-booked ticket on a comfortable VIP bus with reclining seats. This easy, fast, and safe journey can be booked up to 14 hours before scheduled departure. In Kamphaeng Phet, around halfway to Chiang Mai, you will make a short stop to eat and drink and to get refreshed. Take advantage of a convenient meeting point directly at Khao San Road in the touristic center of Bangkok at least 40 minutes before scheduled departure. Ride by Thai Sriram VIP coach with 36 reclining seats to Chiang Mai including toilet on board the overnight bus. Arrive in the early morning in the old town of Chiang Mai from where you can get a free hotel transfer within the old town by the red pick-up car. Sit back and relax in air-conditioned comfort, enjoying views of Thailand's beautiful landscapes on each leg of the journey. This travel option will add an extra smile to your adventure in the Land of Smiles.
See More Activities