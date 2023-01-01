Noen Chang Suek

The hill with the flag and fence hovering above the town to the south is 'Fighting Elephant Hill'. From its 1053m summit you can get 360-degree views (fog permitting) of the surrounding peaks, and sometimes a sea of fog down below – and if the air is especially clear (though it rarely is anymore) you can see the Andaman Sea. Most people come up for sunrise or sunset.

A steep 1.2km-path leads here direct from the village, starting by the lovelock-style bridge. By road, it's 2.7km and the route is super steep, but because there's a small army base it's surfaced and regular cars can make it. However, most people come in a hired sŏrng·tăa·ou charging 500B for up to 10 people: on weekends you can usually join with others to share the cost.