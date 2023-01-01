Noen Chang Suek

Kanchanaburi Province

The hill with the flag and fence hovering above the town to the south is 'Fighting Elephant Hill'. From its 1053m summit you can get 360-degree views (fog permitting) of the surrounding peaks, and sometimes a sea of fog down below – and if the air is especially clear (though it rarely is anymore) you can see the Andaman Sea. Most people come up for sunrise or sunset.

A steep 1.2km-path leads here direct from the village, starting by the lovelock-style bridge. By road, it's 2.7km and the route is super steep, but because there's a small army base it's surfaced and regular cars can make it. However, most people come in a hired sŏrng·tăa·ou charging 500B for up to 10 people: on weekends you can usually join with others to share the cost.

Suggest an Edit