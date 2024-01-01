Immediately west of the old village, this small park has some rusted old machinery and dilapidated buildings from E-Thong's mining days.
Mueang Pilok Park
Kanchanaburi Province
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
2.7 MILES
This seldom-explored park sprawls across a serrated mountain range along the Myanmar border. Billing itself as the 'land of fog and freezing rainforest',…
0.38 MILES
The hill with the flag and fence hovering above the town to the south is 'Fighting Elephant Hill'. From its 1053m summit you can get 360-degree views (fog…
18.51 MILES
This large temple is across Mae Nam Kwae Noi from town. The gleaming golden stupa on the hill above it, which seems to float over the town at night, can…
17.59 MILES
Some 7km northwest of Thong Pha Phum town, this whopping 92m-high hydroelectric dam creates the Khao Laem Reservoir that stretches all the way up to…
0.09 MILES
Just uphill from the village, a decorative set of stairs leads to this scarlet-and-gold temple. It has a beautiful golden stupa and its large red Buddha…
0.4 MILES
'Flag Pole Hill' sits right on the border and has large flags of Thailand and Myanmar along with limited views into the latter. It's 750m west of the town…
27.33 MILES
With the Khao Laem Reservoir at its heart and limestone mountains all around, dramatic landscapes define this 1497-sq-km national park. But despite the…
Nearby Kanchanaburi Province attractions
