Mueang Pilok Park

Kanchanaburi Province

Immediately west of the old village, this small park has some rusted old machinery and dilapidated buildings from E-Thong's mining days.

  • Thong Pha Phum National Park

    Thong Pha Phum National Park

    2.7 MILES

    This seldom-explored park sprawls across a serrated mountain range along the Myanmar border. Billing itself as the 'land of fog and freezing rainforest',…

  • Noen Chang Suek

    Noen Chang Suek

    0.38 MILES

    The hill with the flag and fence hovering above the town to the south is 'Fighting Elephant Hill'. From its 1053m summit you can get 360-degree views (fog…

  • Wat Tha Khanun

    Wat Tha Khanun

    18.51 MILES

    This large temple is across Mae Nam Kwae Noi from town. The gleaming golden stupa on the hill above it, which seems to float over the town at night, can…

  • Vajiralongkorn Dam

    Vajiralongkorn Dam

    17.59 MILES

    Some 7km northwest of Thong Pha Phum town, this whopping 92m-high hydroelectric dam creates the Khao Laem Reservoir that stretches all the way up to…

  • Wat Mueang Pilok

    Wat Mueang Pilok

    0.09 MILES

    Just uphill from the village, a decorative set of stairs leads to this scarlet-and-gold temple. It has a beautiful golden stupa and its large red Buddha…

  • Noen Sao Thong

    Noen Sao Thong

    0.4 MILES

    'Flag Pole Hill' sits right on the border and has large flags of Thailand and Myanmar along with limited views into the latter. It's 750m west of the town…

  • Khao Laem National Park

    Khao Laem National Park

    27.33 MILES

    With the Khao Laem Reservoir at its heart and limestone mountains all around, dramatic landscapes define this 1497-sq-km national park. But despite the…

