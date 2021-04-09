Si Lanna National Park

Explore Si Lanna National Park

  • N

    Nam Tok Bua Tong (Sticky Waterfall)

    Ever walked up a waterfall? An increasingly popular day trip from Chiang Mai to Si Lanna National Park's 'Sticky Waterfall' allows visitors (with no magic…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Si Lanna National Park.

  • See

    Nam Tok Bua Tong (Sticky Waterfall)

    Ever walked up a waterfall? An increasingly popular day trip from Chiang Mai to Si Lanna National Park's 'Sticky Waterfall' allows visitors (with no magic…