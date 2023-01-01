Although this peaceful temple atop an extinct volcano has an ancient past, as evidenced by the 8th- or 9th-century Dvaravati sandstone boundary markers, it's the modern constructions that make Wat Khao Angkhan worth a visit. The bòht (ordination hall) and several other flamboyant buildings were erected in 1982 in an unusual nouveau-Khmer style that sort of harks back to the age of empire. Inside the bòht, the Jataka murals, painted by Burmese artists, have English captions.

The temple also hosts a Chinese-style pagoda and a 29m reclining Buddha, and offers beautiful views of the surrounding mountains.

The temple is about 20km from either Nang Rong or Phanom Rung, but there's no public transport. However, the route is pretty well signposted, and easy to reach on rented motorbike from either Nang Rong or Ban Ta Pek.