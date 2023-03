This 'information centre' is more of a museum really, and is located at the start of the climb up to the temple. It houses artefacts found at the site and displays about the construction and restoration of the complex. There's also one wing with general information about the region's pre-Khmer history. You can pick up a free informative brochure about Phanom Rung and arrange a Thai-speaking guide (fees are negotiable) here.