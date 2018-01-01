Welcome to Krabi Town
But hang around a while and you’ll see that there’s also a very real provincial scene going on beneath the tourist industry.
Top experiences in Krabi Town
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Krabi Town activities
Transfer from Koh Lanta to Krabi Town, Krabi Airport or Bus Terminal by Shared Minivan
Travel from Koh Lanta to Krabi, a bustling city with beautiful beaches and busy street markets. Choose to travel there in a comfortable air-conditioned minivan including a ferry crossing.You can get picked up from your hotel (if it isn't further than 7 Eleven in Klong Nin) or meet at Saladan Pier on Koh Lanta Yai, and transfer directly to Krabi Town with drop-off at Krabi Airport, at the bus terminal in Krabi or in the center of Krabi Town. Many different departure times are offered throughout the day so you can choose any time that suites your schedule.Transfer with us will be relaxed and stress free with emergency assistance when you need it. Sit back in air-conditioned comfort, enjoying views of Thailand's beautiful landscapes.
Krabi to Koh Phangan Including Coach and High Speed Catamaran
Travel from Krabi to Koh Phangan, the party island in the Gulf of Thailand, in an air-conditioned bus directly to Tapi Pier in Surat Thani and further to Koh Phangan by high speed catamaran with a short stopover on Koh Samui. Choose different options of how to meet for your transfer. Get conveniently picked up from your hotel in Krabi or meet at the ferry office in Krabi town. Drop off is at Thong Sala pier on Koh Phangan, from where you can easily grab a taxi to Haad Rin Beach or to your hotel. Several different departure times are offered throughout the day so you can choose a time that suites you. Transfer will be relaxed and stress free with emergency assistance when you need it.
Luxury Sunset Cruise Along the Coastline of Krabi
Start the trip with a convenient pickup service from your hotel in Krabi Town, Ao Nang, Klong Muang or Tubkaek Beach by air-conditioned minivan.Board the well-equipped luxury cruising catamaran with two decks and one air-conditioned cabin at Krabi River Marina. Start the cruise with a sightseeing tour on the Krabi River – a good way to see Krabi Town from a different perspective. Enter the evergreen mangrove forest and cruise to the twin mountains of Khao Khanap Naam, the symbol of Krabi.Sail over to the 4 Islands near Ao Nang and stop either near Chicken Island or at Railay Beach depending on the tides. Then you will be off for 1 hour to enjoy snorkeling and swimming in the crystal clear water of the Andaman Sea. There are premium snorkeling masks and life jackets available on the boat, as well as kayaks and inflatable floating swans for the youngsters.Relish the panoramic view of the Krabi coastline and enjoy the astonishing beauty of the sunset over the Andaman Sea on the sundeck while listening to soft music. Grab some barbecue skewers with beef, chicken, prawn or fish, and enjoy a delicious selection of canapes. Alcoholic drinks are available at the bar on the second floor. While heading back to the marina, enjoy a fantastic night view of Thara Park and downtown Krabi. Furthermore, you can look forward to some authentic Thai desserts and seasonal fruits, before getting transferred back to your hotel, with unforgettable impressions and memories of this relaxing sunset cruise.Itinerary: 2pm - 2:45pm: Hotel pickup in Krabi 2:45pm - 3pm: Meet the boat crew at Krabi River Marina in Krabi Town 3pm - 4pm: Head by catamaran to the 4 Islands 4pm - 5pm: Snorkel at Chicken Island or Poda Island (depending on the tide) 5pm - 5:30pm: Cruise along Krabi's coastline while having a BBQ dinner on board 5:30pm - 6:30pm: Enjoy a fantastic view of Thara Park and downtown Krabi 6:30pm - 7pm: Get some Thai desserts and fruits 7pm - 7:30pm: Transfer to the hotel
Koh Samui to Krabi by Seatran Discovery Ferry and Coach
Your transfer from Koh Samui to Krabi, will start with a ferry ride through the Gulf of Thailand to Don Sak Pier in Surat Thani. Switch to the coach and ride further to Krabi on road. Please consider that the bus transfer may be switched to an air-conditioned minivan due to minimal passengers.This 5 hour journey over land and sea, offers spectacular views across the Gulf of Thailand in the comfort of air-conditioning aboard the ferry and coach with a short stopover at Donsak Pier in Surat Thani to collect and drop-off other passengers.With a convenient hotel pick-up available, your transfer will be stress free from the start so you are relaxed when you are dropped off at the Seatran Discovery ferry office in Krabi Town. From the office you can make your own way to catch a taxi to your hotel in Krabi Town or Ao Nang.
Koh Samui to Ao Nang by High Speed Catamaran and VIP Coach
Get conveniently picked up directly from your hotel on Koh Samui or meet at Nathon Pier at least 30 minutes before scheduled departure. Cruise by high speed catamaran to Tapi Pier in Surat Thani with 3 different departure times per day and no stopovers en route. Switch to the Lomprayah VIP coach which brings you further to Krabi on road. After arrival at Lomprayah office in Krabi Town, get conveniently transferred to your hotel in Ao Nang or Ao Nam Mao by shared minivan.Transfer with us will be relaxed and stress free with emergency assistance when you need it. Sit back and relax in air-conditioned comfort, enjoying views of Southern Thailand on each leg of the journey.
Krabi to Koh Tao Transfer by Coach and High Speed Catamaran
Travel from Krabi to Koh Tao, the diving paradise in the Gulf of Thailand, in an air-conditioned bus directly to Tapi Pier in Surat Thani and further to Koh Tao by high speed catamaran. Choose different options of how to meet for your transfer. Get a convenient pick-up service from your hotel in Krabi or meet at the ferry office in Krabi town and get dropped off directly at Mae Haad pier on Koh Tao. Several different departure times are offered throughout the day so you can choose a time that suites you. Transfer with us will be relaxed and stress free with emergency assistance when you need it.