Luxury Sunset Cruise Along the Coastline of Krabi

Start the trip with a convenient pickup service from your hotel in Krabi Town, Ao Nang, Klong Muang or Tubkaek Beach by air-conditioned minivan.Board the well-equipped luxury cruising catamaran with two decks and one air-conditioned cabin at Krabi River Marina. Start the cruise with a sightseeing tour on the Krabi River – a good way to see Krabi Town from a different perspective. Enter the evergreen mangrove forest and cruise to the twin mountains of Khao Khanap Naam, the symbol of Krabi.Sail over to the 4 Islands near Ao Nang and stop either near Chicken Island or at Railay Beach depending on the tides. Then you will be off for 1 hour to enjoy snorkeling and swimming in the crystal clear water of the Andaman Sea. There are premium snorkeling masks and life jackets available on the boat, as well as kayaks and inflatable floating swans for the youngsters.Relish the panoramic view of the Krabi coastline and enjoy the astonishing beauty of the sunset over the Andaman Sea on the sundeck while listening to soft music. Grab some barbecue skewers with beef, chicken, prawn or fish, and enjoy a delicious selection of canapes. Alcoholic drinks are available at the bar on the second floor. While heading back to the marina, enjoy a fantastic night view of Thara Park and downtown Krabi. Furthermore, you can look forward to some authentic Thai desserts and seasonal fruits, before getting transferred back to your hotel, with unforgettable impressions and memories of this relaxing sunset cruise.Itinerary: 2pm - 2:45pm: Hotel pickup in Krabi 2:45pm - 3pm: Meet the boat crew at Krabi River Marina in Krabi Town 3pm - 4pm: Head by catamaran to the 4 Islands 4pm - 5pm: Snorkel at Chicken Island or Poda Island (depending on the tide) 5pm - 5:30pm: Cruise along Krabi's coastline while having a BBQ dinner on board 5:30pm - 6:30pm: Enjoy a fantastic view of Thara Park and downtown Krabi 6:30pm - 7pm: Get some Thai desserts and fruits 7pm - 7:30pm: Transfer to the hotel