Olpopongi Maasai Cultural Village is a good stop for anyone wanting to spend a night in an authentically constructed Maasai boma (a fortified living compound) or learn about Maasai traditions. There’s a small, informative museum, medicinal walks, lessons in spear-throwing techniques, and more. It's an excellent destination for families with children. There's a booking office in Moshi.

Pick-ups can be arranged from Moshi and elsewhere. If you're driving, turn off the Arusha–Moshi highway at Boma Ng’ombe (23km west of Moshi) and continue 27km along a mostly sealed road to Sanya Juu, from where a poorly signposted track continues 25km further to Olpopongi.