Enduimet Wildlife Management Area

You may never even be aware of its existence (there are no signs or entry fees), but Enduimet WMA is a quiet success story in protecting the wildlife corridors of West Kilimanjaro, including the Kitenden Corridor, an elephant 'highway' that reaches down into Kenya. Big cats, elands and other plains wildlife are increasingly plentiful. Wildlife drives from most of the West Kilimanjaro camps pass through the WMA – ask at your camp for more information.