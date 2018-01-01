Welcome to Lake Manyara National Park
The dramatic western escarpment of the Rift Valley forms the park’s western border. To the east is the alkaline Lake Manyara, which covers one-third of the park but shrinks considerably in the dry season. During the rains, the lake hosts millions of flamingos and other bird life.
6-Day Tanzania Camping Safari: Lake Manyara, Serengeti, Ngorongoro Cater and Tarangire National Park from Arusha
Day 1: You'll be picked up from your hotel in Arusha at 09:00 and depart for Tarangire National Park for a picnic lunch and game drive. Overnight at Zion Campsite or similar. (L, D)Day 2: After breakfast, depart for Serengeti National Park, with an en-route game drive. Have a picnic lunch and a short afternoon game drive in Serengeti Park. Overnight at Seronera Campsite or similar. (B, L, D)Day 3: After breakfast full you'll have a full day in Serengeti National Park, with early morning, mid-day and afternoon game drives. Overnight at Seronera Campsite or similar. (B, L, D)Day 4: Take an early morning game drive in Serengeti National Park, have brunch and depart for Ngorongoro Crater Rim. There will be an en-route game drive. Overnight at Simba Campsite or similar. (B, L, D)Day 5: Have an early breakfast, then descend onto the crater floor for game drive. Have lunch at hippo pool picnic site, then ascend to the rim and depart for Lake Manyara. Overnight at Jambo Campsite or similar. (B, L, D)Day 6: After breakfast, there will be a game drive in Lake Manyara National Park. Have a picnic lunch, then depart mid-afternoon for Arusha and a drop-off at your hotel. (B, L)
8-Day Best of Kenya and Tanzania Safari from Nairobi
Day 1 Pick up in Nairobi at your accommodation of choice or the Nairobi airport. Start your safari to Maasai Mara at 8:30 a.m. Stop over at the Rift Valley viewpoint at 10 a.m. to see the escarpments and the flat lands below. The Rift Valley is a geographical formation that formed millions of years ago and runs from the top to bottom of Africa. Eat lunch in Narok town at 12 p.m. Arrive in Maasai Mara at 3 p.m. Take an evening game safari drive at 4 p.m for 2 hours. Eat dinner and end your day at your lodging at the Lenchada Tourist Camp, which includes a big tent with a bed, toilet, hot running water, and shower. All food is served at the restaurant there, and a generator is provided to charge phones and cameras at night. Day 2 At 7:30 a.m., start a full-day game drive all the way to the Mara River, the site of the great wildebeest migration. Eat a picnic lunch in the park at 1 p.m. Complete the game drive and return to your accommodation at 4 p.m. In the evening, visit a Masai village to learn more about their culture for an hour. Eat dinner and enjoy free time in the evening. Day 3 Eat breakfast at 7 a.m. Take a morning game drive for 2 hours and exit through the South Gate. Drive to the Isebania border of Tanzania to arrive around midday. Complete the hour-long process to cross the Tanzania border. Meet your Tanzanian driver/guide and chef. Start the game drive in Serengeti en route to the accommodation. Eat dinner and relax. Here you sleep in tents that you will be provided with. You will also be offered a sleeping bag. The camp area is very safe and protected by armed guards and other tourists from other companies will be joining us. All meals are included in the Tanzania safari and will be made by the private chef traveling with you.Day 4 Breakfast at 7 a.m. Full-day game drive in Serengeti and picnic lunch at 1 p.m., then back to the base camp at 4 p.m. for dinner by our chef.Day 5 Depart Serengeti at 7 a.m. Game drive en route to Ngorongoro Park. Evening camping at Ngorongoro Crater at the Simba campsite. Day 6Full-day tour of Ngorongoro that begins at 7 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. Depart to drive and spend the night at Lake Manyara National Park's Alsamo campsite.Day 7Early morning half-day game drive in Lake Manyara National Park that begins at 7 a.m. Depart for Arusha and arrive around 4 p.m. Check-in at the Charity Hotel for a relaxing dinner. Bed and breakfast are all included. Day 8 Eat breakfast at 6:30 a.m., and then depart for Nairobi with a morning luxury shuttle that departs at 7 a.m. Arrive around 3 p.m. in Nairobi. Onward drop off to the airport or to the hotel within Nairobi.
Lake Manyara Guided Day Tour from Arusha
Pickup from your hotel in Arusha at 7am and enjoy a spectacular one-day trip that includes wildlife-viewing and an opportunity to learn about the everyday lives of Tanzanian villagers. On the edge of the Rift Valley, Lake Manyara National Park is small, but its diverse eco-systems pack in a huge variety of animal and bird life. It is rightly famous for its tree-climbing lions, but also for its boisterous baboons! A riot of color is provided by the bird life here, and your day trip also includes a village tour of Mto wa Mbu. Set amidst phenomenal landscape, you search out the wildlife on the plains and in the acacia woodlands, not forgetting the shores of the shallow alkaline lake itself. Although this is a small park, with much of it underwater, it is a varied environment with characteristic fig and mahogany trees prevalent here. You might spot Lake Manyara's renowned tree-climbing lions, but you could easily find elephant, hippo, wildebeest, buffalo and giraffe, plus many other species. A splash of color will be added by the pink-hued flamingos, one of 400 bird species recorded here. Also present are spoonbills, stilts, egrets, pelicans, cormorants and yellow-billed storks.
6Days Tanzania Northern Circuit Luxury Lodge Safari
Day 1The Safari start by picking you from your Arusha Hotel 8:00AM driving 124 km arriving at our first park – Tarangire National Park – We take you on your first Game Drive arriving back just before dusk to overnight Tarangire Sopa Lodge Day 2 Rising early we game drive, after which we continue our safari to Lake Manyara National Park. We shall Game Drive in this spectacular park at the base of the western wall of the Great Rift Valley before retiring to our lodge on the rim of the Rift Valley. Overnight Serena Lake Manyara BLD Day 3We drive to and enter the world famous Serengeti national park Serengeti National Park. Game Driving from the entrance gate to your hotel in this the probably most famous of all National Parks in the world!• Overnight in Serengeti Sopa lodge/ Serena Lodge BLD. Day 4 A full day, dawn to dusk Game Driving in the Serengeti National Park. Today we explore the ever changing flora and fauna, in this park made famous in the Film “Serengeti shall not die” by Dr. Bernhard Grzimek. You too shall never forget the splendor of the rolling Savannah and open plains, home to the most spectacular migration on our planet! Overnight in Overnight in Serengeti Sopa lodge/ Serena Lodge BLD. OPTION OF BALLOON SAFARI Day 5 Our last game drive in Serengeti National Park taking in some of the “Kopjes / Inselbergen” granite outcrops in which many predators love to sit and look out over the plains for their prey. Lunch is a packed lunch. En-Route to Ngorongoro Crater: . Overnight. Ngorongoro Sopa Lodge / Serena Lodge BLD Day 6 Ngorongoro Crater – a World Heritage Site – where we spend the maximum of six hours allowed game driving! Down inside the Worlds Largest Perfect Caldera (collapsed volcano) with a permanent residence of circa 30,000 animals. Ngorongoro Crater is a breathtakingly exciting place to see Black Rhinos in East Africa. Late afternoon exit & return to Arusha / Kilimanjaro International Airport drop
1 Day Lake Manyara safari
After breakfast you are met by our professional tour guide/driver, who will deliver a short safari info briefing, after which we travel west to the Great Rift Valley and the Lake Manyara National Park. We will travel through the agricultural and fresh produce market town of Mto Wa Mbu, which is situated next to the entrance of the Lake Manyara National Park. The town is a souvenir hunters paradise, harboring thousands souvenir salesmen – ready to pounce at your slightest invitation. The Lake Manyara National Park is one of Tanzania’s most dramatically located African wildlife areas, consisting of a massive but shallow soda lake (covering two-thirds of the park) at the foot of the Great Rift Valley’s western escarpment. The park’s varied habitat attracts a wide variety of animals, including one of Africa’s densely populated African elephants herds, Lake Manyara’s famous tree-climbing lions, as well as large flocks of flamingos, attracted by the algae in the lake. We will enjoy a picnic lunch inside the park and do two exciting morning and afternoon game drives, in search of the tree-climbing lions. Late afternoon we depart for Arusha from Lake Manyara where we will end our safari adventure. You will be taken to your hotel, which ends our tour packages services.
5-Day Safari: Lake Manyara, Serengeti and Ngorrongoro Crater from Arusha
Day 1: Arusha – Lake Manyara National ParkYou will be picked up from your hotel at 8 am. After your breakfast you will be driven to Lake Manyara National Park. This impressive National Park is one of Tanzania’s most dramatically located wildlife areas, consisting of a massive but shallow soda lake (covering two-thirds of the park) at the foot of the Great Rift Valley’s Western escarpment.The park’s varied habitat attracts a wide variety of animals, including one of Africa’s largest concentrations of elephants. Manyara is famous for its tree-climbing lions, as well as large flocks of flamingos attracted by the algae in the lake. Dinner and overnight at the Alasamo campsite.Day 2: Serengeti National ParkAfter the breakfast, depart from the camp and drive to Serengeti via Ngorongoro Conservation Area and later arrive on the great Serengeti plains for a different but just as spectacular wildlife viewing experience. You will pass one of the world’s greatest prehistoric archaeological sites, called Olduvai Gorge, and then continue your way over the scrub lands. Like no other, this stretch embodies the meaning of the word 'Serengeti', which derives from the Masai 'Siringet' and has been artistically translated as 'the land that flows on forever'.Serengeti National Park covers 6,000 square miles of pristine land and offers not only expansive vistas, but the largest migration of mammals on earth, including 1.5 million wildebeest. Dinner and overnight at the Seronera campsite.Day 3: Full day at Serengeti National ParkAfter the breakfast you will have a full day game viewing at Serengeti National Park. The Serengeti, Tanzania’s largest National Park, covers nearly 6,000 square miles of grassland plains, Savannah, kopjes, hills, woodlands, and river line forests. Beyond the heralded migration of wildebeest and zebra, the Serengeti is best known for its big predators, including cheetah and leopard, as well as large prides of lions and clans of hyenas. Dinner and overnight at the Seronera campsite.Day 4: Serengeti N. Park – NgorongoroYour day starts with a morning game drive central of the Serengeti. For animals, that’s an active time of the day as it is not hot yet so there is a lot of wildlife to see out there until approximately 11:30 am. Then return back to the camp for brunch. On your way back, stop at Olduvai Gorge. It’s a fascinating archaeological site where you will learn about local history and the Masai tribes. Dinner and overnight at Simba campsite.Day 5: Ngorongoro Crater – Arusha Your last day starts very early in the morning. Equipped with a picnic lunch you descend 2000 ft. down to the crater floor by 4×4 wheel drive vehicle for game viewing. Late afternoon you will be driven back to Arusha and you will be dropped at your hotel.