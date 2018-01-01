8-Day Best of Kenya and Tanzania Safari from Nairobi

Day 1 Pick up in Nairobi at your accommodation of choice or the Nairobi airport. Start your safari to Maasai Mara at 8:30 a.m. Stop over at the Rift Valley viewpoint at 10 a.m. to see the escarpments and the flat lands below. The Rift Valley is a geographical formation that formed millions of years ago and runs from the top to bottom of Africa. Eat lunch in Narok town at 12 p.m. Arrive in Maasai Mara at 3 p.m. Take an evening game safari drive at 4 p.m for 2 hours. Eat dinner and end your day at your lodging at the Lenchada Tourist Camp, which includes a big tent with a bed, toilet, hot running water, and shower. All food is served at the restaurant there, and a generator is provided to charge phones and cameras at night. Day 2 At 7:30 a.m., start a full-day game drive all the way to the Mara River, the site of the great wildebeest migration. Eat a picnic lunch in the park at 1 p.m. Complete the game drive and return to your accommodation at 4 p.m. In the evening, visit a Masai village to learn more about their culture for an hour. Eat dinner and enjoy free time in the evening. Day 3 Eat breakfast at 7 a.m. Take a morning game drive for 2 hours and exit through the South Gate. Drive to the Isebania border of Tanzania to arrive around midday. Complete the hour-long process to cross the Tanzania border. Meet your Tanzanian driver/guide and chef. Start the game drive in Serengeti en route to the accommodation. Eat dinner and relax. Here you sleep in tents that you will be provided with. You will also be offered a sleeping bag. The camp area is very safe and protected by armed guards and other tourists from other companies will be joining us. All meals are included in the Tanzania safari and will be made by the private chef traveling with you.Day 4 Breakfast at 7 a.m. Full-day game drive in Serengeti and picnic lunch at 1 p.m., then back to the base camp at 4 p.m. for dinner by our chef.Day 5 Depart Serengeti at 7 a.m. Game drive en route to Ngorongoro Park. Evening camping at Ngorongoro Crater at the Simba campsite. Day 6Full-day tour of Ngorongoro that begins at 7 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. Depart to drive and spend the night at Lake Manyara National Park's Alsamo campsite.Day 7Early morning half-day game drive in Lake Manyara National Park that begins at 7 a.m. Depart for Arusha and arrive around 4 p.m. Check-in at the Charity Hotel for a relaxing dinner. Bed and breakfast are all included. Day 8 Eat breakfast at 6:30 a.m., and then depart for Nairobi with a morning luxury shuttle that departs at 7 a.m. Arrive around 3 p.m. in Nairobi. Onward drop off to the airport or to the hotel within Nairobi.