Galanos Sulphur Springs

These green, odorous and rather underwhelming sulphur springs northwest of Tanga take their name from a Greek sisal planter who was the first to recognise their potential for relaxation after the rigours of a long day in the fields. Although still in use, they are rather unappealing despite their purportedly therapeutic properties.

The unsignposted turn-off for the springs is along the Tanga–Mombasa road, just after crossing the Sigi River. From here, it’s about 2km further. Dalla-dallas from Tanga run as far as Amboni village, from where you’ll need to continue on foot.