Amani Nature Reserve

This reserve is located west of Tanga in the heart of the eastern Usambaras. Often overlooked, it’s a peaceful, lushly vegetated patch of montane forest humming with the sounds of rushing water, chirping insects and singing birds. It is also exceptionally rich in unique plant and bird species – a highly worthwhile detour for those ornithologically or botanically inclined. For getting around, there’s a network of short walks along shaded forest paths that can be done with or without a guide.