Mnazi Bay-Ruvuma Estuary Marine Park encompasses a narrow sliver of coastline extending from Msangamkuu Peninsula (just north and east of Mtwara) in the north to the Mozambique border in the south. In addition to about 5000 people, it provides home to more than 400 marine species. The plan is for the struggling park to become the core of a conservation area extending as far south as Pemba (Mozambique), although conservation and enforcement measures are sadly lacking.

Msangamkuu Peninsula, at the northern edge of the marine park and with a small beach, is best visited from Mtwara. At the time of research, marine-park entry fees were payable in cash only (Tanzania shillings or US dollars) and collected at the marine-park gate at the entrance to Msimbati village.