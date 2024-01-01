These ruins are opposite the jetty, on the B2 (main road). Nearby is a large, hollow baobab tree that was once used to keep unruly prisoners in solitary confinement.
Prison Ruins
Southeastern Tanzania
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.93 MILES
The imposing German boma, built in 1895 as a fort and administrative centre, has been beautifully renovated as a hotel. Even if you’re not staying here,…
3.94 MILES
If you are in the Majengo area of Mtwara, it's well worth stopping in at St Paul’s Church (800m southeast of the market) to view its remarkable artwork…
Mnazi Bay-Ruvuma Estuary Marine Park
20.51 MILES
Mnazi Bay-Ruvuma Estuary Marine Park encompasses a narrow sliver of coastline extending from Msangamkuu Peninsula (just north and east of Mtwara) in the…
3.64 MILES
This tiny museum features masks, spears, tools and other cultural items from the Makonde, Makua and Yao tribes. All displays are labelled in English and…
0.91 MILES
Downhill from the boma is the old slave market building, which now houses several craft shops. Unfortunately, it was much less accurately restored than…
3.91 MILES
Much of Mtwara’s fish comes from Msangamkuu on the other side of Mtwara Bay, and this small dhow port and adjoining fish market are particularly colourful…
3.85 MILES
Mtwara's market is full of colour and activity. You'll find everything here, with the traditional-medicine section and the textile shops particular…
0.93 MILES
If you have time, make your way up Bismarck Hill, rising up behind the Old Boma, for some views.
Nearby Southeastern Tanzania attractions
0.91 MILES
Downhill from the boma is the old slave market building, which now houses several craft shops. Unfortunately, it was much less accurately restored than…
0.93 MILES
The imposing German boma, built in 1895 as a fort and administrative centre, has been beautifully renovated as a hotel. Even if you’re not staying here,…
0.93 MILES
If you have time, make your way up Bismarck Hill, rising up behind the Old Boma, for some views.
4. Afri Mak Arts & Crafts Group
3.64 MILES
This tiny museum features masks, spears, tools and other cultural items from the Makonde, Makua and Yao tribes. All displays are labelled in English and…
3.85 MILES
Mtwara's market is full of colour and activity. You'll find everything here, with the traditional-medicine section and the textile shops particular…
3.91 MILES
Much of Mtwara’s fish comes from Msangamkuu on the other side of Mtwara Bay, and this small dhow port and adjoining fish market are particularly colourful…
3.94 MILES
If you are in the Majengo area of Mtwara, it's well worth stopping in at St Paul’s Church (800m southeast of the market) to view its remarkable artwork…
8. Mnazi Bay-Ruvuma Estuary Marine Park
20.51 MILES
Mnazi Bay-Ruvuma Estuary Marine Park encompasses a narrow sliver of coastline extending from Msangamkuu Peninsula (just north and east of Mtwara) in the…