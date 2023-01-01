Musira Island

The big chunk of rock in front of Bukoba was a prison island in the days of the kings and now it offers an intriguing getaway. Upon arrival introduce yourself to the chairman and pay the island fee. Ask him to show you the path to the summit, which passes the Orthodox church and several homes made from elephant grass.

Crowded passenger boats (Tsh2000) depart Nyamukazi, near the museum, but with these you don’t get the chance to see the cliffs and caves (where traditional healers used to be buried) on the backside, so it makes sense to hire a boat for the trip or take a tour. Bukoba Tours charges US$60 for a boat for one person and US$100 for two.