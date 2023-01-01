Kagera Museum

This small but worthwhile museum mixes a collection of local tribal items with photographs of wildlife from the Kagera region; drums, handbags and other crafted items are on display. A guide (which is more or less compulsory) charges Tsh3000.

The museum is across from Bukoba’s airport in the Nyamukazi area. If taxi drivers or motorcycle-taxi drivers don’t know the museum, tell them ‘Peter Mulim’ and they’ll know the area. You can also walk along the lakeshore to the museum. Bukoba Tours can make arrangements if you need assistance.