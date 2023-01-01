For those who haven't had enough of long uncomfortable journeys on washboard surfaces, then a half-day excursion to Rang-Kul (and neighbouring Shor-Kul), 45km from Murgab, may appeal. Surrounded by stark, mountain desert scenery, this attractive salt lake is one of two in the vicinity. It looks like an appealing place to hike but the mosquitoes number in their thousands and the only way to avoid being covered almost instantly is by walking high above the shore-side road.

There are giant sand dunes near to Rangkul (Рангкул) but this village was off limits due to security issues towards the border with China at the time of writing. If the tensions ease, then there are homestays here and possible camel treks.