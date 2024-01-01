Jameh Mosque

The Pamir Highway

LoginSave

On Friday the menfolk of the town walk down to this attractive old mosque, on the edge of the flood plain below town. It makes for a pleasant stroll and the gold-toothed elders in the vicinity are ever welcoming to those showing an interest. With its prominent dome and twin minarets, it can be spotted from almost all parts of town.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Shakty Cave Paintings

    Shakty Cave Paintings

    26.07 MILES

    Soviet archaeologists apparently took shelter in the caves at Shakty (Шахты; 4200m) during a storm one night in 1958, only to awake the next morning to…

  • Najzatosh Pass

    Najzatosh Pass

    18.4 MILES

    At 4314m, this pass is the gateway to Murgab and the eastern Pamirs. It has a wild and eerie beauty to it and superlative views in every direction.

  • Rang-Kul

    Rang-Kul

    25.08 MILES

    For those who haven't had enough of long uncomfortable journeys on washboard surfaces, then a half-day excursion to Rang-Kul (and neighbouring Shor-Kul),…

  • Konye-Kurgan

    Konye-Kurgan

    4.88 MILES

    At the head of the Ak-Suu Valley, there are a collection of interesting beehive-shaped tombs at Konye Kurgan. Just 7km east of Murgab, they make an…

View more attractions

Nearby The Pamir Highway attractions

1. Konye-Kurgan

4.88 MILES

At the head of the Ak-Suu Valley, there are a collection of interesting beehive-shaped tombs at Konye Kurgan. Just 7km east of Murgab, they make an…

2. Najzatosh Pass

18.4 MILES

At 4314m, this pass is the gateway to Murgab and the eastern Pamirs. It has a wild and eerie beauty to it and superlative views in every direction.

3. Rang-Kul

25.08 MILES

For those who haven't had enough of long uncomfortable journeys on washboard surfaces, then a half-day excursion to Rang-Kul (and neighbouring Shor-Kul),…

4. Shakty Cave Paintings

26.07 MILES

Soviet archaeologists apparently took shelter in the caves at Shakty (Шахты; 4200m) during a storm one night in 1958, only to awake the next morning to…