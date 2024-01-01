On Friday the menfolk of the town walk down to this attractive old mosque, on the edge of the flood plain below town. It makes for a pleasant stroll and the gold-toothed elders in the vicinity are ever welcoming to those showing an interest. With its prominent dome and twin minarets, it can be spotted from almost all parts of town.
Jameh Mosque
The Pamir Highway
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
26.07 MILES
Soviet archaeologists apparently took shelter in the caves at Shakty (Шахты; 4200m) during a storm one night in 1958, only to awake the next morning to…
18.4 MILES
At 4314m, this pass is the gateway to Murgab and the eastern Pamirs. It has a wild and eerie beauty to it and superlative views in every direction.
25.08 MILES
For those who haven't had enough of long uncomfortable journeys on washboard surfaces, then a half-day excursion to Rang-Kul (and neighbouring Shor-Kul),…
4.88 MILES
At the head of the Ak-Suu Valley, there are a collection of interesting beehive-shaped tombs at Konye Kurgan. Just 7km east of Murgab, they make an…
