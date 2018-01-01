The Tao people call their island home 'Pongso No Tao' (Island of the People), while the Taiwanese started calling it Lanyu (蘭嶼; Lányǔ, Orchid Island) post-WWII, after the flowers that have since been picked to near extinction. A volcanic island covered with a carpet of tropical rainforest, Lanyu lies about 65km southeast of Taitung, making it the southernmost outpost of Taiwan.

Lanyu's status as a far-flung outpost isn't merely geographical, but cultural as well, as the island is the least Chinese part of Taiwan. The Tao people are of Australasian descent, speak their own language, and have a culture well removed from that of the people 'on the Mainland' (as they sometimes refer to the Taiwanese).

Lanyu is made up of two steep, jungle-covered mountains which are surrounded by a thin strip of coastal land with six villages. The 37km road circling both mountains can be driven in about 90 minutes.

