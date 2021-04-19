The best-known icon of the whole east coast is the eight-humped pedestrian bridge that leads from a windswept headland to this craggy little offshore…
Chenggong
Squeezed between forest-fuzzed mountains and crashing Pacific swells, Chenggong (成功; Chénggōng; Chengkung), is a center for summer whale watching, and a growingly popular alternative to Dulan as a base for surfers. Though it's the biggest coastal town between Hualien and Taitung, don't expect a city: it's small and a little unrefined, but there's plenty of good dining, especially if you love fresh fish.
Beware that when using auto-translation apps, 成功 (Chenggong) often appears rather cryptically as 'success'.
- SSanxiantai
Sanxiantai
The best-known icon of the whole east coast is the eight-humped pedestrian bridge that leads from a windswept headland to this craggy little offshore…