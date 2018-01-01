Welcome to Rueisui
Ruisui (瑞穗; Ruìsuì) opens up into some very scenic countryside within a few minutes from the train station. In particular, a deep gorge cutting through the Coastal Mountains, formed by the longest river in the east. In the summer months, Taiwanese flock here to raft and then later soak in Ruisui's carbonated hot springs.
At 70km from Hualien (depending on your route), and at the junction of three excellent cycling roads (Hwy 9, County Rd 193 and the Ruigang Hwy), Ruisui is often used as an overnight stop for cyclists.
Top experiences in Rueisui
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.