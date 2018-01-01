4-Day Eastern Taiwan Tour: Yilan Hualien Taitung

Day 1: Taipei / Taiwan Railway Experience / Hualien / East Coast Scenic Area / Taitung Depart from Taipei in the morning and take the TRA train to the east coast to discover the last unspoiled land of Taiwan. Upon arrival in Hualien, drive south through East Coast Scenic Area which faces the Pacific Ocean. Visit Shitiping, a marine abrasion platform with coral reefs and potholes and Amis Folk Center, which is a cultural center that introduces the customs, architecture, art and music of the Amis – an indigenous people of Taiwan. Today’s highlight will be Sanxiantai (literally meaning terrace of the three immortals), composed of offshore islands and coral reefs. The most famous landmark is the cross-sea bridge, which connects the mainland and the island.Hotel: Sheraton Taitung Hotel (5-Star) or similarDay 2: Taitung / East Rift Valley / Hualien Travel along the East Rift Valley, a long and narrow valley extending from Hualien to Taitung. The three natural river systems including the Hualien River, Xiuguluan River and Beinan River run through the valley and create different types of land forms. The first stop is Luye Gaotai. The unique geographical conditions offer an ideal location for tea cultivation and paragliding. Mr. Brown Avenue is famous for their TV commercial of Mr. Brown Coffee (a local coffee brand). The “avenue” is a single lane pathway in the middle of the green paddy fields. Matai'an Wetland Ecological Park is the biggest natural wetland in Hualien and also the traditional homeland of the Ami people.Hotel: Promisedland Resort & Lagoon (5-Star) or similar Day 3: Hualien / Taroko Gorge / Jiaoxi Visit the world-famous Taroko National Park, which was selected by Virgin Travel Insurance as one of the top 10 best global sights. Here you will experience the power of nature’s masterpiece and mankind's great engineering achievement. The national park was well-known for the soaring cliffs and plunging valleys of solid marble carved by a torrential river. Central Cross-Island Highway is a narrow and winding mountain road made by carving out rocks. Pass by CingShuei Cliff and admire the scenery of the cliffed coastline to Jiaoxi, Yilan. Tonight you will stay in a hot spring resort in Jiaoxi. Hotel: Hotel Royal Chiaohsi, Yilan (5-Star) or similarDay 4: Jiaoxi / Taipei This morning you will have a nostalgic tour at the National Center for Traditional Arts. Experience the traditional handicrafts, folklore, puppetry, and delicacies of old Taiwan. Taiwan is well-known for orchid breeding cultivation. Visit King Car Yuanshan Orchid Garden, experience the graceful elegance of the orchids. The last stop is King Car Kavalan Distillery, the first whisky distillery in Taiwan. Here you are offered a sip of different types of whisky.