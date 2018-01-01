Welcome to East Rift Valley
Top experiences in East Rift Valley
East Rift Valley activities
Private Hualien East Coast Full-Day Tour
Start of the day with a relaxing drive along the coast to Baqi Gazebo, where you will be presented with views of the Pacific Ocean and the coastal mountain ranges within one frame. Then, take a short hike up Dashibi Hill; a short trail situated right next to the coast. Following that, enjoy unique sights of paddy fields right next to the coast at Xinshe and volcanic wave-cut platforms at Shitiping. In the afternoon, after lunch, check out a secret spot which was used to film the movie ‘Silence.’ Then, explore the plains of the East Rift Valley. Enjoy unique ice cream flavors at the Guangfu sugar mill, then take a stroll in ‘Morisaka’; once a Japanese logging village in the 1920s. End of the day with a relaxing stroll along Liyu lake.Itinerary: 09:00 Pick up [Pick up from your hotel/b&b/train station in Hualien City.] 09:30 Baqi Gazebo 10:00 Daishibi Hill 11:00 Xinshe Coastal Rice Terraces 11:30 Shitiping Scenic Area 12:00 Lunch 13:00 “Secret Spot” [The movie "沈默 - Silence" mostly taken scenes here!] 14:00 Guangfu Sugar Factory 15:00 "Morisaka" Tree Logging Area [ Former largest logging operation in east Taiwan.] 16:00 Liyu Lake 17:30 Drop off [Drop off at your hotel/b&b in Hualien City.]
4-Day Eastern Taiwan Tour: Yilan Hualien Taitung
Day 1: Taipei / Taiwan Railway Experience / Hualien / East Coast Scenic Area / Taitung Depart from Taipei in the morning and take the TRA train to the east coast to discover the last unspoiled land of Taiwan. Upon arrival in Hualien, drive south through East Coast Scenic Area which faces the Pacific Ocean. Visit Shitiping, a marine abrasion platform with coral reefs and potholes and Amis Folk Center, which is a cultural center that introduces the customs, architecture, art and music of the Amis – an indigenous people of Taiwan. Today’s highlight will be Sanxiantai (literally meaning terrace of the three immortals), composed of offshore islands and coral reefs. The most famous landmark is the cross-sea bridge, which connects the mainland and the island.Hotel: Sheraton Taitung Hotel (5-Star) or similarDay 2: Taitung / East Rift Valley / Hualien Travel along the East Rift Valley, a long and narrow valley extending from Hualien to Taitung. The three natural river systems including the Hualien River, Xiuguluan River and Beinan River run through the valley and create different types of land forms. The first stop is Luye Gaotai. The unique geographical conditions offer an ideal location for tea cultivation and paragliding. Mr. Brown Avenue is famous for their TV commercial of Mr. Brown Coffee (a local coffee brand). The “avenue” is a single lane pathway in the middle of the green paddy fields. Matai'an Wetland Ecological Park is the biggest natural wetland in Hualien and also the traditional homeland of the Ami people.Hotel: Promisedland Resort & Lagoon (5-Star) or similar Day 3: Hualien / Taroko Gorge / Jiaoxi Visit the world-famous Taroko National Park, which was selected by Virgin Travel Insurance as one of the top 10 best global sights. Here you will experience the power of nature’s masterpiece and mankind's great engineering achievement. The national park was well-known for the soaring cliffs and plunging valleys of solid marble carved by a torrential river. Central Cross-Island Highway is a narrow and winding mountain road made by carving out rocks. Pass by CingShuei Cliff and admire the scenery of the cliffed coastline to Jiaoxi, Yilan. Tonight you will stay in a hot spring resort in Jiaoxi. Hotel: Hotel Royal Chiaohsi, Yilan (5-Star) or similarDay 4: Jiaoxi / Taipei This morning you will have a nostalgic tour at the National Center for Traditional Arts. Experience the traditional handicrafts, folklore, puppetry, and delicacies of old Taiwan. Taiwan is well-known for orchid breeding cultivation. Visit King Car Yuanshan Orchid Garden, experience the graceful elegance of the orchids. The last stop is King Car Kavalan Distillery, the first whisky distillery in Taiwan. Here you are offered a sip of different types of whisky.