Welcome to The Gambier Archipelago

The geology here is unique: one reef, complete with sandy motu, encircles a small archipelago of lush high islands dotting an exquisitely blue lagoon that’s as clear as air. Adding to the allure are some of the eeriest and most interesting post-European structures in the country, a legacy of the Gambier’s history as the cradle of Polynesian Catholicism. Today the archipelago is known for producing some of the finest and most colourful pearls in Polynesia.