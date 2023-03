A double crescent of dreamy beaches split by a narrow spit of white-and-pink coral sands, Les Sables Roses seems to come right out of central casting for tropical ideals. The turquoise water laps both sides of the sandy strip and there’s only one boat: yours. It’s perfect for relaxing, swimming and evening up your sunburn. It’s near the southernmost tip of the atoll, not far from Tetamanu, and is reached only on lagoon-excursion boats.