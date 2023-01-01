A more scenic spot you’d be hard pressed to find. Here the lagoon is crystal clear and the bone-white beach is nearly all sand (no smashed coral or broken rock). This beach is a stunning place to sun yourself and the east side is deep enough for swimming. There are no facilities except two small beach restaurants. At sunset, the spot becomes downright romantic.

From Tereia Beach it’s easy to wade across the lagoon to Motu Auira during low tide. Or you can walk along the coastline to the south and find a string of secluded coves past Tereia Varua point.