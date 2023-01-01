Maupiti has some interesting petroglyphs etched into boulders in a rocky riverbed. The most impressive is a turtle image. To reach the petroglyphs, head north out of Vaiea and round the point before passing the basketball court near the church. You’re now in the Haranae Valley; on the mountainside is a signposted track heading inland. Follow it for 200m to a small pumping station, and then follow the rocky riverbed. After only 100m, on the left, you’ll find the petroglyphs.